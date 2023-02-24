Women’s Track Cycling League from March 2

Patiala, February 23
The Khelo India Women’s Track Cycling League will be held from March 2 to 3 at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Cycling Velodrome, Patiala. For the first time in the history of cycling, the league is being organised with the joint support of Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Sports, Government of India and Cycling Federation of India.
Coordinator of the league and Maharaja Ranjit Singh awardee Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said the main purpose of the league was to encourage women to take up sports and promote cycling.
Women cyclists from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Ladakh and Delhi will participate under the senior, junior and sub-junior categories. There will be five events — individual pursuit, individual time trial, individual sprint, carry and scratch race — during the league.
The gold medalists will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000, while the silver medalist will be given Rs 6,000 and bronze medalist Rs 4,000.
