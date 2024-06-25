Won’t do additional work, say MGNREGA Workers’ Union

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 24

The MGNREGA Workers Union has refused to do additional work assigned by the government, particularly regarding the verification of ration cards. They have also submitted a memorandum in this regard to the ADC.

The district president of the MGNREGA Workers’ Union, Mandeep Singh, said the work of verifying ration cards was given to panchayat secretaries; however, they denied taking on any extra responsibilities to the state government beforehand.

He said that, as a result, the additional task of verifying ration cards was being assigned to MGNREGA workers. He said they are already burdened with a lot of work, adding that they would not be able to do the verification.

He said that this work should be given to Patwaris because they have a complete record of the beneficiaries’ properties and other means for agriculture, so people would not be able to take undue advantage of the government’s scheme. He said if the government tried to force them, they would oppose it until the government decided to roll back their decision.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #MGNREGA