Work begins on community centre at Bassi Pathana village

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 19
Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy today inaugurated the construction work of the community centre to be built at a cost of Rs 55 lakh in Bhagatpura village.
He said the government was committed to providing urban-like facilities in rural areas. He said development works were going on a war footing in Bassi Pathana.
Happy said it was the duty of the authorities concerned to use the grants given by the government for the development of villages, but there were still some people misusing the funds. He warned such people and said corrupt practices would be dealt with strictly.
He appealed to the people to inform him of any irregularities they find in the works being carried out in the village.
