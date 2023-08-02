Workshop for budding resident surgeons

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 1

A three-day open laparoscopic surgical workshop-cum-hands-on training began at Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital here today.

The workshop is being organised by the Department of General and Laparoscopic Surgery of the hospital in association with Johnson and Johnson India Limited. The focus of the workshop is on “on-the-wheels surgical workstation”, providing hands-on training for honing basic surgical skills.

Harnam Singh Rekhi, organising chairperson and Medical Superintendent of Rajindra Hospital, said the workshop provided an excellent opportunity to budding resident surgeons to develop a better understanding of basic surgical skills.

Ashwani Kumar, Head, Department of Surgery, and co-organising chairperson, mentioned that the workshop offered open and laparoscopic surgical simulations for resident surgeons under the guidance of senior surgeons, helping them build and enhance their skills.