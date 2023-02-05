Workshop on academic quality enhancement

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 4

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab, organised a one-day Academic Quality Enhancement Workshop on the basis of NAAC criteria for the faculty members here today. The objective of the workshop was to build and ensure quality culture at RGNUL.

The faculty members gave presentations on topics like curriculum design and improvement, class engagement and teaching pedagogy, research and innovations and assessment of working of research centres.

The workshop was presided over by university Vice-Chancellor Prof GS Bajpai. He said, “Teaching is a mysterious experience. The quest of excellence must never end. We need to join hands to share challenges and lessons on strengthening teaching methods”. He further talked about the importance of workshops and training programmes for faculty members. He said these workshops should be in line with the requisites of contemporary education. He gave a detailed explanation on the vision of the university. He added that advanced Information and Communication Technology is required to achieve the goal of academic excellence.

The measures related to alignment of learning outcomes with the vision of university, upgrading course curriculum, improvement of technology support and upgrading toolkit for faculty members were discussed in the workshop. The measures and recommendations proposed by the faculty members in this workshop shall be taken as a policy paper for improving the quality of education.