Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 28

The Training, Placement and Career Guidance Cell of Government Bikram College of Commerce organised a workshop on Agniveer Vayu recruitment process under the guidance of college principal Prof Kusum Lata.

The workshop was conducted in collaboration with the employment office and officers from the Indian Air Force (IAF). Sergeant Manish talked in detail about the scope and importance of joining the IAF during the workshop. He said it was a great opportunity to serve the nation.

Corporal Aditya told the students about the selection process, process of application, eligibility criteria, adaptability test, medical verification and mode of examination. Over 300 students attended the workshop.

Employment officers Dr Roopsi and Satinder Singh were among those present at the programme.