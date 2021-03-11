Workshop on gender awareness held at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala, April 29
Women’s Studies Centre, Punjabi University, Patiala, in a workshop today discussed sensitisation of gender issues and spreading the message of gender equality among students.
The workshop was organised under the title ‘gender sensitisation’ at the University School of Applied Management.
Officials said students from various departments were selected to become gender champions, who will spread the message of gender equality in their respective departments through interactive sessions with students, debates, poster-making competitions and others. They will also sensitise their peer groups.
