Workshop on laparoscopic surgery begins

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 2

To make doctors familiar with the advanced laparoscopic surgeries, the Department of Surgery of Government Rajindra Hospital has started a four-day workshop for advanced training in surgery.

The aim of holding the workshop is to make surgeons aware of the advanced and latest laparoscopic surgeries. The Institute ‘on Wheels’ is one of its kind in the country wherein equipment to train surgeons is available on a bus.

The workshop has been organised in collaboration with Johnson and Johnson Institute on wheels under the guidance of Dr Ashwani Kumar, Head, Department of Surgery.

Various surgical skills, including laparoscopic and open knotting and suturing, stapler usage, bowel and vascular anastomosis techniques along with basic laparoscopy training would be given to junior residents as well as the faculty.

Dr Prem Singla, professor, Department of Surgery, said, “Earlier, our doctors have to visit health institutes in other states to get hands-on laparoscopic training. With this workshop, faculty and post graduate students will get training at Rajindra only.”

Notably, laparoscopic surgery is a form of minimally invasive surgery that uses tiny incisions. The surgery is performed with the use of a small instrument called a laparoscope. This instrument contains a camera and illumination source so that your surgeon can view inside your body without the need to make large incisions.

Dr Ashwani Kumar, Head of Surgery Department, said, “The workshop would hone the skills of post graduate students and faculty members. We want to ensure that post graduate students and faculty should be well trained before they operate on the patients.