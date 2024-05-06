Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Patiala, May 5
A week-long workshop on “Linguistics, Phonetics and Communication” ended at the School of Languages at Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU). Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh eulogised the endeavour of the School of Languages for providing such skill enhancement opportunities to the participants. He said, “This unique workshop aimed to acquaint the participants with the nuances of phonetics and linguistics, processes of language acquisition and discourse analysis.”
Technical sessions were held during the one-week workshop, where acquainted learners, faculty and PhD scholars spoke about the nuances of linguistic analysis. The technical sessions focused on language variation and change, socio-historical and anthropological perspectives of language.
