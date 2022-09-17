Workshop on open source software begins

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 16

One week national workshop (September16-22) on open and free source software platforms began at Punjabi University here today.

The workshop is being attended by around 40 university and college teachers and researchers from the country.

Navjot Kaur, head, School of Management Studies, said earlier specific companies used to enjoy absolute monopoly and charge exorbitant prices for their software and updates. “Today, the academic and research community has a number of choices from free and open software platforms. Only awareness and learning of these varied open-source platforms is yet missing in the academic community”, she said.

Experts from different parts of the country, including Manoj Kumar Diwakar from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Prof Suresh Kumar Sharma from Panjab University, Chandigarh, Tanveer Kajla from NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, and Prof Kapil Hari Paranjape, an eminent mathematician from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, will address the participants during the technical sessions.

Punjabi University VC Prof Arvind said the present belongs to open-source platforms that provide freedom to use software at no cost.