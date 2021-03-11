Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 9

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala, organised an IDF workshop on ‘Student Leadership Programme’. University officials said the webinar was organised under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh.

Narayan B Iyer, co-founder and CEO, Indian Development Foundation (IDF), and Mallika Ramchandran, head, IDF SLP were the keynote speakers on the occasion. Narayan emphasised on the mission and vision of the IDF and mentioned the social service programmes introduced by the organisation. Mallika Ramchandran gave a detailed presentation on the student leadership programme. She guided the faculty members and answered all their queries.