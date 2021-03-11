Patiala, May 9
Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala, organised an IDF workshop on ‘Student Leadership Programme’. University officials said the webinar was organised under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh.
Narayan B Iyer, co-founder and CEO, Indian Development Foundation (IDF), and Mallika Ramchandran, head, IDF SLP were the keynote speakers on the occasion. Narayan emphasised on the mission and vision of the IDF and mentioned the social service programmes introduced by the organisation. Mallika Ramchandran gave a detailed presentation on the student leadership programme. She guided the faculty members and answered all their queries.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Special operation group conducts search at grenade attack site in Punjab's Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of senior police offic...
Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre
Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today
Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali
No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot
China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande
Pre-April 2020 status quo must
Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu
Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...