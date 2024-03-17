Workshop organised at college

Patiala, March 16
Department of computer science and the placement cell of Multani Mal Modi College, in collaboration with Solitaire Infosys, a leading software development firm, organised a two-days skill enhancement and project-based workshop on Python, a programming language. It was conducted by Harmonjot Singh, Business Development Manager, and Chahat Arora, Web Developer and Trainer.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K
Assembly elections to be held soon after Lok Sabha results: ...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...