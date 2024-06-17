Workshop organised at old age home

Patiala, June 16
On the occasion of World Father's Day, a workshop on "Saving Precious Lives" was organised by the Centre for Disaster Response and Training at Sai Old Age Home, Chaura, here today.
A disaster management expert, Prof Jog Bhatia, who is working as Senior Consultant at MGSIPA, Punjab, delivered a lecture on psychological and health problems faced by elderly persons. He motivated them to remain happy and feel belongingness with the colleagues and other inmates of the Old Age Home.
He also made a demonstration on basic lifesaving skills, including cardio pulmonary resuscitation.
