Workshops on mental health

Patiala, September 13
Punjabi University organised a series of workshops at the girls’ hostels that focussed on the improvement of mental health. Councillor Rubi Gupta said, “Every individual and student deserves to be understood and supported when facing difficult times.” Officials said they would hold various activities and competitions in slogan writing, poster making, essay writing and poetry in the next sessions. They said the activity was being carried out in view of National Suicide Prevention Week.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight
Come under fire of ultras hiding in Anantnag forest during j...
Police briefing mustn't lead to media trial: Supreme Court
Asks Home Ministry to frame guidelines
China becomes first country to name new Afghan Ambassador under Taliban
The Taliban have not been officially recognised by any forei...
Govt lists agenda for special session: Debate on 75-year journey of Indian Parliament
Key Bills to be taken up; all-party meet on Sept 17