Workshops on mental health

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 13

Punjabi University organised a series of workshops at the girls’ hostels that focussed on the improvement of mental health. Councillor Rubi Gupta said, “Every individual and student deserves to be understood and supported when facing difficult times.” Officials said they would hold various activities and competitions in slogan writing, poster making, essay writing and poetry in the next sessions. They said the activity was being carried out in view of National Suicide Prevention Week.

#Punjabi University Patiala