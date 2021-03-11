World Environment Day: Plantation drive held, vertical garden established in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 5

The district administration today celebrated World Environment Day by planting saplings at Nature Park.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, District Forest Officer Vidiya Sagri and members of local NOGs planted saplings at Nature Park under the slogan “Living sustainably in harmony with nature on one earth”.

The administration organised a cleanliness drive, distributed bird nest boxes, carried out a green pledge (signature campaign) and plant adoption programme at the Environment Park and Nature Park.

The DC said the problem of the environment was becoming serious with each passing day. “Due to irresponsible attitude of human beings, basic necessities of life— air, water and soil were getting polluted. The World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 all around the world to create awareness about purity and protection of the environment,” she said.

Sakshi Sawhney said the district administration and the Forest Department had drawn up various programmes in connection with environment day, including planting of saplings in Nature Park to spread the message of “each one plant one”.

Members of the Environmental Park Society collected plastic envelopes, garbage and other harmful substances from the Environment and the Nature Park. Additional Deputy Commissioners Gautam Jain, Gurpreet Singh Thind and Isha Singhal and Assistant Commissioner Kiran Sharma, advocate BS Billing, Anil Garg, Amarjit Singh Sonu Chohan, Gajjan Singh, HS Sekhon, Forest Range Officer Amandeep Kaur, Rajinder Vicky, Vinod Sharma, Tarlochan Singh, Dr Vinita, and others were also present on the occasion.

Vertical garden at DAC

The district administration on Sunday established a vertical garden at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) on the occasion of World Environment Day. The DC established a ‘nature bank’ at the reception counter aimed at collecting plastic bottles and providing them to people to carry out vertical garden plantations.

Plantation drive at Patiala zoo

A tree plantation drive was organised at Patiala zoo. The drive was carried out under the aegis of Chief Wildlife Officer Parminder Sharma, Forest Officer Neeraj Kumar, and Forest Range Officer Charanjit Singh Sodhi.

Avoid use of plastic

A programme was organised at the district warehouse electronic voting machine, Nabha road, where officials, including District Nodal Officer, SVEEP, Gurbakhshish Singh Antal, and Election Tehsildar Ramji Lal, carried out a plantation drive. The SVEEP(Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme) team spread the message of planting trees, running environment-related campaigns and avoiding use of plastic.

NCC cadets, teachers grace the day

Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, celebrated World Environment Day. Despite ongoing summer vacations, NCC cadets and teachers of the school gathered and planted saplings in the school.

School Principal Balwinder Kaur, District SVEEP Nodal Officer Gurbakshish Singh Antal and popular folk singer Vijay Yamla, also planted trees.

