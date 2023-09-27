World Pharmacists Day celebrated in Patiala

Patiala, September 26
On Monday evening, the Punjab State Pharmacy Officers Association celebrated World Pharmacists Day at the Parbhat Parwana Memorial Hall here.
The gathering was presided over by the district president, Jaswant Singh Basra. He said the Punjab government had not taken any initiative to promote the pharmacy profession.
District secretary Inderjeet Singh Kharod said the event was dedicated in remembrance of pharmacy officer Surinder Kaur, who died in an accident during the pharmacist strike in 1990.
State president, Narinder Mohan Sharma, said the Punjab government doesn’t pay attention to the pharmacists. “Officers of our rural pharmacy receive a meagre salary, and pharmacy officers who belong to the ESI department draw a salary much less than regular class IV employees.”
“The government appointed doctors for Rs 50 per patient and pharmacists for Rs 12 per patient, which created discrimination with pharmacy officers”, Sharma said. He also demanded the cancellation of the fake registration of pharmacists by the Pharmacy Council.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus
Raids 51 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi
BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
The seized substances are three packets of narcotics, wrappe...
Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day
Ashwani Kumar's work on potential reduction in TB treatment ...