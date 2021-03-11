World Red Cross Day celebrated in Patiala

Patiala, May 7
Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, celebrated World Red Cross Day and Rabindernath Tagore’s birthday with full enthusiasm today. NCC cadet Mandeep Kaur made the students aware of origin of Red Cross movement and prominent personalities associated with it.
ANO Satvir Singh Gill threw light on the life and contribution of Rabindernath Tagore. Principal Balwinder Kaur told the students how pupils used to study in Shantiniketan. Renowned Punjabi poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi was also remembered in view of his death anniversary on Friday.
