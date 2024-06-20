World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day at law institute

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 19

Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law organised an informative lecture to celebrate World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day today. The lecture was delivered by Dr Gurpreet Kaur Gill on the theme of ‘Hope through Progress: Advancing Sickle Cell Care Globally’. She discussed the symptoms, the cause of the disease, and the solution to this problem. She also spoke about how to diagnose the problem in children in infancy. Dr Gill stressed the fact that sickle cell disease is inherited caused by a defect in a gene. She said a person would be born with sickle cell disease only if two genes were inherited from the child’s parents.

