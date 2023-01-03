Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

Patiala, January 2
Writers associated with the Language Department, Punjab, today celebrated 75 years of the department and discussed the need for proliferation of Punjabi language, culture and literature among people.
The department’s former director, Rachhpal Gill, said there is a need to ensure promotion of Punjabi language and said, “The state government should use Punjabi language as per the decisions taken by CM Lachhman Singh Gill-led government in 1968.
Writer Balbir Kaur said the department has come a long way and has contributed towards promotion of the language since its establishment.
Chetan Singh, a writer, said Punjabi language will never be eliminated and that the writers, thinkers and artists from the region have immensely contributed towards its growth.
The members and writers also released a logo dedicated to the 75 years of the department.
