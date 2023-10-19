Wrong marking row: Punjabi varsity completes re-evaluation of papers

Patiala, October 18
Punjabi University has, at long last, completed the re-evaluation of the answer sheets of the students who claimed that their papers had been wrongly marked. It may be recalled that large protests had erupted on the campus months ago as allegations of incorrect marking of sheets in some semester exams swirled.
2,720 answer sheets re-checked
Officials of Punjabi University said a total of 2,720 answer sheets had been revaluated. This comes after large protests had erupted on the campus over allegations of incorrect marking
One of the protesters had claimed, “The answer papers were wrongly marked. Some students were given zero marks despite having performed well in the previous exams.”
Officials of Punjabi University today said a total of 2,720 answer sheets had been revaluated.
“We have completed the entire process of the revaluation of the exam papers,” one of them said.
