Yoga fervour sweeps Royal City

Patiala, June 21

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala Locomotive Works, National Institute of Sports, NCC cadets from PPS Nabha and private schools celebrated International Day of Yoga with enthusiasm today.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney performs yoga at Polo Ground in Patiala.

PPS, Nabha

Vikas Kumar led NCC cadets at a yoga session and enlightened them about the significance of yoga in life.

Headmaster DC Sharma addressed the cadets and motivated them to adopt yoga as a way of life.

Events underway at the National Institute of Sports and at the District Courts Complex.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra

Krishi Vigyan Kendra celebrated the day with faculty and staff on its premises. Gurupdesh Kaur, incharge of the centre, emphasised the importance of practising yoga daily to maintain physical, mental and spiritual health. She shared technique of yoga and pranayam.

Dr Rajni Goel, Associate Professor, stressed the role of healthy food to aid in wholesomeness and well-being of family.

Dist Legal Services Authority

The District Legal Services Authority celebrated the day on the premises of the District Courts Complex. The participants did yoga along with expert Bharti Bhawna.

Judges, advocates and court staff attended the programme.

Patiala Locomotive Works

The Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) organised an event that was attended by a number of PLW officers, staff, and their families at the PLW stadium.

NS Patiyal, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, PLW, said, “We believe that promoting holistic wellness is essential for our officers, staff and their families.”

National Institute of Sports

The day was celebrated with enthusiasm with the theme, “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”. The event witnessed a turnout of more than 1,500, including athletes, national campers, administrative staff and students.

Yadavindra Public School

A yoga session with Arjun Tiwari was organised. “I am immensely proud of our YPS community for embracing the spirit of International Day of Yoga. At YPS, we believe in holistic development and the school remains committed to fostering the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of its community, using yoga as a guiding light,” said YPS Director, Maj-Gen BS Grewal.