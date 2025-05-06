Yoga training classes at de-addiction centre

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 5

As part of the state campaign against drugs, the district administration has started regular yoga training classes at the de-addiction centre in Sirhind. Launched under the under CM’s Yogashala campaign, the addition aims to keep inmates physically and mentally healthy.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Sona Thind said various steps have been initiated under the war against drugs campaign to make Fatehgarh Sahib a drug free district, adding, “The yoga training was being given to the people undergoing treatment at the center in Brahman Majra, Sirhind, by expert yoga trainers to help steer their minds away from drugs.”

Besides, an awareness campaign is also underway to create awareness about the ill effects of drugs as well as to identify the addicts.

The DC said to avail the services of yoga trainer, residents can give a call on the helpline number 76694-00500 or can also register themselves on the website cmdiyogshala.punjab.gov.in.

CM’s Yogashala district coordinator Ramanjit Kaur said the training is given at the centre from 7 am to 8 am and from 5 pm to 6 pm.