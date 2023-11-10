Youth Red Cross Society holds lecture on drug abuse awareness

Patiala, November 9
The Youth Red Cross Society of Government Mohindra College collaborated with the Red Cross Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts to launch the Drug De-Addiction Awareness Campaign on Thursday.
Under the campaign, a lecture was organised on the topic of drug addiction and rehabilitation by Parminder Kaur Manchanda, Project Coordinator, Red Cross Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts. Parminder was accompanied by Councillors Amarjit Kaur and Amritpal Singh. The resource persons highlight various ill-effects of drugs with the help of boards and banners.
The college students were provided information regarding various facilities available at the Rehabilitation Centre of Saket Hospital. The students’ activity participated in the question-answer session. The principal of the college, Amarjit Singh, presided over the function and welcomed the guest speaker. In his welcome speech, he said that in the current scenario, drug addiction has become a major problem for the youth of this country. Thus, events like this are necessary to guide our youth on the right path.
Coordinator Youth Red Cross Society, Government Mohindra College, Dr Gagandip Cheema, also welcomed the guest speaker. He said that about in our country, so far, 1.58 crore youngsters between the ages of 10 and 17 have fallen into the trap of drug abuse.
Menace deep-rooted
An expert claims in the country, 1.58 crore youngsters between the age of 10 and 17 have fallen prey to drug abuse so far
