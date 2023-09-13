Youth urged to actively take part in politics

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 12

A voter registration camp was organised for college students who completed 18 years of age at the local Khalsa College. During the camp, registration forms were filled for making new votes through online and offline method.

College Principal Dr Dharminder Singh Ubha said to strengthen the Indian democracy, the youth should ensure full participation and the students who attained the age of 18 must cast their vote in all upcoming elections. He said the students should actively participate in the political activities of the country.

Prof Jagtar Singh, Nodal Officer, and Head, Political Science Department, encouraged the students to get enrolled through voter helpline app and online method and gave information about filling form No. 6. — TNS