YPS alumnus brings laurels to city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 28

Patiala girl Chhavi Kohli brought laurels to the city as she received the India UK Outstanding Achievers Honour at an award ceremony in London on Wednesday. She received the award after being shortlisted as an achiever in the category, “Arts, Culture, Entertainment & Sports”, and was formally given the award on January 25 on the eve of India’s 74th Republic Day.

An alumnus of Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, Chhavi Kohli, an international fencing athlete, was felicitated with the 75 at 75 India UK Achievers Honour for her work in mental health and well-being as an athlete in the Sports category.

A gala dinner was organised for the ceremony by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU), UK, in partnership with the British Council in India, supported by the Department for International Trade (DIT) and the UK Higher Education International Unit.

The India UK Achievers Honours were created to celebrate the achievements of Indian students who have studied at British universities and to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. The honours covered 75 high achievers and five outstanding achievers.

Chhavi has been a strong advocate of mental health. She uses various platforms to reach out to people to spread awareness about mental well-being.

“My purpose is to make mental well-being an accessible and normalised concept in the country. I am a counsellor and I take up cases for therapy and performance psychology. This is my way of giving back to the society,” Chhavi said.

Currently studying in the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, where she is pursuing MSc Performance Psychology and Fencing, Chhavi told The Tribune: “My focus is to raise the issue of mental health across all schools and ensure that parents and teachers are aware of it if young children face such issues.”