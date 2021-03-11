YPS celebrates Academic Day, felicitates achievers of 2021-22

Patiala, August 13
Yadavindra Public School (YPS) celebrated its 73rd Annual Academic Day here on Saturday. An event was held during the celebrations to felicitate achievers of the academic year 2021-22. Board members of YPS, teachers and parents of students, who excelled in studies and other activities, also attended the event.
Students were felicitated with awards of Platinum category, including medals for best subject-wise performers and cultural activities. Jasnaaz Sidhu bagged five awards, including Yadavindra gold medal, Dr Karansher Sidhu Trophy and a scholarship of Rs 15,000.
Yuvnoor Dhillon, who brought laurels for the school by bagging second rank in the all-India merit list of ISC Board exams, also won school awards that included Aitchison Yadavindra Old Boys Medal for standing first (Humanities), Gurnam Singh Memorial Medal for best result in ISC (Humanities) and Goldstein Memorial Prize for best effort.
Gunmay Garg was felicitated with three awards, which include Aitchison Yadavindra Old Boys Medal for standing first in ICSE, Dr Karansher Sidhu Trophy and a scholarship of Rs 11,000.The best All-Round Student Trophy of junior school was bagged by Shreya Gupta.
