YPS celebrates annual day, felicitates achievers

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 12

Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, celebrated its 74th annual academic day on Saturday. The event was held to felicitate achievers of the 2022-23 academic year. Board members, teachers and parents of the achievers were present.

Lt-Gen Chetinder Singh (retd), member, YPS board, was the chief guest. Head boy Uday Batra and head girl Samaira Singh presented the senior school report. Deputy head boy Karaninder Singh and deputy head girl Innayat Kaur also conducted the event. The junior school report was presented by Ivaana and Fatehsher Singh Virk.

In his address, Maj Gen BS Grewal (retd), director, YPS, lauded the efforts put in by the staff and students. The chief guest congratulated the achievers and advised students to follow a disciplined lifestyle.

Trishleen Kaur bagged six awards, including the most illustrious ones like Yadavindra Gold Medal, and Dr Karansher Sidhu Trophy and Scholarship of Rs 15,000, Harnam Singh Bal Maths Genius Award of Rs 7,500 and Sardar Harmeet Singh Batra Gold medal for standing first in ISC (commerce).

Hinam Walia won three prestigious school awards and Divroop Kaur Sandhu was felicitated with four awards. Seerat Sidhu received a special award for being the first YPS student to join Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute. The Best All-Round Student Trophy of Junior School was bagged by Dhruvi Garg and Pareena Jolly.