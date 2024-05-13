YPS clinches debate trophy

Patiala, May 12
Students from YPS won the Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate Trophy. The final round of the three-day debate was held on Saturday evening in the Captain Amarinder Singh auditorium on the school campus. As many as 14 schools from all over India participated in the event.
Lt Gen J S Cheema, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (retd) was the chief guest at the event. The competition was split into four phases preliminary, quarterfinal, semifinal, and final. Four teams had qualified for the semifinals and the hardliner debate. The two teams to reach the final round of debate were Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, and Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh.
There was a Hardliner debate before the final round. The Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Mohali, and Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun, were the participants. The topic was “War on Terror is a lost cause.” After speaking against the motion, Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun won the Hardliner debate.
In the final round of debate, Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, and Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, debated on the topic “Destiny, thy name is chance.” The arguments made by YPS students against the topic helped them clinch the trophy.
The officiating headmaster of the school, Anil Bajaj, said, “This is a proud moment for all of us as our students have won this prestigious debate. It highlights the talent and dedication of our students as well as the school’s commitment to fostering intellectual growth and excellence.”
