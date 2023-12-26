YPS students shine at World Scholar’s Cup in US

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 25

Eight students of Yadavindra Public School (YPS) secured medals at the World Scholar’s Cup competition held at Yale University, New Haven, USA. They made the school proud by clinching 40 medals, showcasing excellence in debate, collaborative writing, scholar’s challenge, and scholar’s bowl. The students had previously triumphed in the Bangkok World Scholar’s Cup round.

YPS continues to spearhead innovative education by providing unparalleled opportunities for global exposure. Over the last two months, the school has witnessed a surge in student participation in various international programmes, marking a significant milestone in fostering a global perspective among its learners. In addition to the World Scholar’s Cup, the students attended three other different programmes in New Zealand, England, and Denmark, showcasing the school’s dedication to providing diverse global experiences.

In November, a group of 22 YPS students attended the prestigious seven-day Oxford University Model United Nations. This experience empowered them to engage in diplomatic simulations, fostering critical thinking, research, and public speaking skills. The delegates engaged in rigorous debates, negotiated resolutions, and expanded their horizons by stepping into the shoes of diplomats from around the globe.

Six students of the school embarked on an enlightening journey to Whanganui Collegiate School, New Zealand, for the International Round Square Conference. This integral programme offers students the chance to participate in collaborative projects, exchange programmes, and conferences with partner schools worldwide. Embracing diverse cultures, the students explored traditions, connected with global peers, and indulged in adventurous activities, meaningful interactions, life lessons on compassion for the underprivileged, and finding happiness in the darkest times.

Two students from the school participated in a one-month cultural exchange programme in Denmark, under the aegis of AFS. This transformative experience provided them with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of Denmark, gaining insights into traditions and customs, and forging lasting friendships. The AFS programme not only broadened their cultural horizons but also instilled a sense of global citizenship, emphasising the importance of inter-cultural understanding and collaboration.

“We believe in nurturing well-rounded individuals who thrive in an interconnected world. The success of our students in these international programmes is a testament to our commitment to provide them with a comprehensive and global education,” said Maj Gen B S Grewal, VSM (Retd), director, YPS, Patiala.

