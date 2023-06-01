YPS to host All-India IPSC Squash tourney

Patiala, May 31
Yadavindra Public School (YPS) will be hosting the All-India IPSC Squash Tournament for boys from June 1 at The Nalagarh Squash Courts of the school.
The tournament will bring together young squash players of various IPSC schools from across the country for a thrilling display of talent and sportsmanship.
Over the course of five action-packed days, from June 1 to 5, 12 renowned IPSC schools from different regions of India will compete against each other in this highly anticipated tournament. The tournament will feature matches across four categories: Under-12, Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19.
The players will showcase their sporting skills in team and individual matches. These categories ensure that players from different age groups have the opportunity to exhibit their abilities and compete for the coveted titles in their respective divisions.
The event will commence with an opening ceremony tomorrow morning and the closing ceremony will honour the achievements and efforts of the participants, recognising their hard work and dedication to the sport.
