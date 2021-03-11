Z Sports Mohali defeat Amritsar Cricket Academy

Patiala, May 13
Z Sports Mohali defeated Amritsar Cricket Academy in the second match of first late HR Saggi Memorial Hot Weather Cricket Tournament. Z Sports Mohali won the toss and elected to bat first. The team scored 302 runs in 90 overs with the help of Nirmal Singh (87), Ramanjit Singh (47), Anil Yadav (44) and Rahul Sharma (37). The Amritsar Cricket Academy was bowled out at 130 runs. Kuwar Pathak scored 35 runs and Assem Kohli 36 runs for the team. Harshdeep Singh of Z Sports took five wickets for 33 runs and was declared man of the match. The Mohali team in the second innings scored 130 runs for the loss of five wickets and was declared winner on the basis of first innings lead.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up
Two floors have been gutted | 50-60 persons rescued
Chintan Shivir: Congress moots 'one family, one ticket' formula, but waiver for the Gandhis
New organisational unit ‘Mandal’ on cards
20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Major political outfits banking heavily on South Asians in g...
Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large
Pakistan-based gangster Harwinder Rinda and Canada-based gan...