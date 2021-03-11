Z Sports Mohali defeat Amritsar Cricket Academy

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 13

Z Sports Mohali defeated Amritsar Cricket Academy in the second match of first late HR Saggi Memorial Hot Weather Cricket Tournament. Z Sports Mohali won the toss and elected to bat first. The team scored 302 runs in 90 overs with the help of Nirmal Singh (87), Ramanjit Singh (47), Anil Yadav (44) and Rahul Sharma (37). The Amritsar Cricket Academy was bowled out at 130 runs. Kuwar Pathak scored 35 runs and Assem Kohli 36 runs for the team. Harshdeep Singh of Z Sports took five wickets for 33 runs and was declared man of the match. The Mohali team in the second innings scored 130 runs for the loss of five wickets and was declared winner on the basis of first innings lead.