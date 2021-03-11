Z Sports Mohali triumph in cricket tournament

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 10

Z Sports Mohali defeated Mohali-11 in first Late HR Saggi Memorial Hot Weather Cricket Tournament. In the first innings, Z Sports Mohali restricted Mohali 11 to 153 runs in which Prabhnoor Bhalla scored 45 runs. Later, Z Sports managed a lead of 111 runs by scoring 264 runs.

Skipper Vishwanath Pratap Singh scored 74 runs while Rushil Shrivastava made 67 runs.

In the second innings, Z Sports again bowled out Mohali 11 at 99 runs and won the match. Prabhnoor scored 44 runs while Ansul Chaudhary made 27 runs.