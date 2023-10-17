Zonal Athletics tourney organised at Polo Ground

Patiala, October 16
The Zonal Athletic Tournament of the Punjab School Games 2023-2024 Patiala-2 was organised at Polo Ground here today.
Krish Kumar won the gold medal in the hammer throw event in the under-17 boys category, while in the girls-under-17 category, Sarita secure the gold medal.
In the under-19 category hammer throw event, Jaspreet Kaur won a gold medal in the girls’ category. Karan and Jaswinder Kaur both secured the gold medals in their respective 400-metre race events in the under-19 age category.
