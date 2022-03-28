After Jatt Brothers, Punjabi actor Guri and producer KV Dhillon reunite for their next titled 'Lover'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 28

Producer KV Dhillon’s recent film Jatt Brothers, which features Guri and Jass Manak received praise from all corners. Now, he is all set to reunite with Guri for another project titled 'Lover', which also stars Ronak Joshi as female lead. Helmed by directors Khushpal Singh and Dilsher Singh, the film is set to release on May 27, 2022 in theatres. The poster of the film was recently released.

Giving some details about the film, KV Dhillon says, "It's a tragic love story of a school going boy and girl. It's a heart-touching romantic film that will strike a chord in everyone’s heart. We shot the film in Punjab and recently completed it. I'm really excited about the release in May one and hope audience will connect with the story and give love as they gave to my previous projects."

Check out KV Dhillon's Instagram post about the movie:

Sharing his experience on reuniting with Guri, the producer adds, “It's great working with talent like Guri. He has really worked hard for the character and audience will love his innocence on screen. I'm sure people will be in love with his character. It feels amazing working with him as he's a great person and a thorough professional. I would absolutely love to work with him again and again."

Talking about how pandemic affected showbiz and slowly taking off with films finally getting released in theatres, he says, "My previous film Kaka Pardhan, which released in theatres last December, first time after pandemic (second wave) didn't do that well. But now, with eased curbs and situations getting back to normal, things are taking off as my film Jatt Brothers did quite well and I'm hopeful for the upcoming ones too. Things are getting better on the business front as too many films are opting for theatrical release. After facing difficult times for two years, it is a sign of relief for producers."