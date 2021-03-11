Daler Mehndi’s first-ever tribute to his mother in song 'Ni Maa'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 31

The world has grooved to the upbeat, peppy tunes of Daler Mehndi, but little do people know that it was his mother who dreamt of wanting her son to be a musician, even before he was born. Mehndi, who is as devout a son as he is a singer, has released a new single titled ‘Ni Maa’ this month to pay tribute to the selfless contributions of his late mother Bibi Biro. The song is a tell-tale where a child lays the burden of his/her perils on the mother.

He has also composed the music of the song. In the video he is seen playing harmonium in the six-minute song. Mehndi’s poignant ode to all mothers also includes visuals of mother nature and her many moods.Ni Maa is being released Spotify, Hungama, Apple Music, Ganna, Jio Savan, Amazon Music, Deezer, SoundCloud on Tuesday, May 31.

“The music video is released on my YouTube channel, and acknowledges all the inspiring, sacrificing and hardworking supermoms across the world. Moms do so much for us, and the least I could do is sing in their honour. The notes of the song are very close to my heart and I loved the way the composition came out,” says Daler Mehndi.

He adds that even today, no work begins without seeking blessings from his late mother.

Mehndi shares that his debut song Bolo Ta Ra Ra, its first phrase was given to him by his mother, who used to humm these folk lines, which she had heard from her elders.

Watch the video of the song here:

Currently enjoying the success of his recent Gujrati debut rendition, 'Sonu Tane Mara Par Bharoso Nahi Ke' for the film 'Sonu Tane Mara Par Bharoso Nahi Ke', the metaverse man's new song can take you on an emotional ride with just the perfect video to watch with your mother.