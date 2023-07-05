Gippy Grewal begins shooting for his next movie ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’

PTI

Chandigarh, July 5

Singer-actor Gippy Grewal has started filming for his next Punjabi movie “Shinda Shinda No Papa”, the makers announced here on Wednesday.

Billed as a heart-warming family comedy, the film is helmed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra and produced by Saregama and Humble Motion Pictures, a press release stated.

Grewal said he is thrilled to be part of the film, which is entertaining and yet has a social message.

“‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ is a very entertaining but authentic take on the dilemmas of modern parenting. I am happy with the increasing interest in Punjabi cinema and its new wave of storytellers and hope to see the industry grow both in terms of quality content and positive synergies,” the 40-year-old actor said in a statement.

Penned by Naresh Kathooria, the upcoming Punjabi-language movie outlines the challenges of raising children in a fast-changing modern milieu and promises an unforgettable cinematic experience, as per the official description.

“Shinda Shinda No Papa” also stars Grewal’s son Shinda and popular actor Hina Khan, who will be making her debut in Punjabi films.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, senior vice president of films and events at Saregama India Ltd, said the company is focused on backing movies that showcase contemporary themes and strong narratives.

“Punjabi cinema is experiencing a resurgence as we see ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ performing very well at the box office and we are seeing a stronger emphasis on well-told stories, relatable characters and contemporary themes.

“’Shinda Shinda No Papa’ is about parenting in a modern society where the rules of the previous generation don’t apply. We are also thrilled to work with a talent like Amarpreet GS Chhabra who can tell intimate stories as well as churn out blockbuster entertainers,” Kumar said.

The movie will be shot in Punjab and Canada before making its debut in theatres in 2024.

