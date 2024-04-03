Gippy Grewal shares mushy pic with wife Ravneet; fans hail their 'amazing chemistry'

IANS

Mumbai, April 3

Punjabi actor and singer Gippy Grewal, on Wednesday, shared a love-filled picture with his wife Ravneet, leaving fans in awe of the "pretty jodi."

Taking to Instagram, Gippy, who will be next seen in family entertainer 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', shared a photo, wherein he can be seen wearing a yellow jacket, black T-shirt, and matching trousers.

His wife Ravneet is donning a white sweater, and blue denim pants. Gippy is holding his ladylove as the duo is smiling for the cameras.

Gippy gave the tune of his track 'Kurti' to the post, and captioned with three red heart emojis.

Hina Khan, who stars with Gippy in the movie 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

One fan said: "The prettiest celebrity jodi...Once again, Ravneet & Gippy, you must star in a movie together- amazing chemistry."

Another user wrote: "Beautiful you two."

'Shinda Shinda No Papa' stars Gippy's son Shinda, and marks the Punjabi film debut of 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Hina.

The film is directed by Amarpreet GS. Chhabra, written by Naresh Kathooria, and produced by Gippy and Ravneet Kaur Grewal.

It will be released in cinemas on May 10.

He also has 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' in the pipeline. It stars Jasmine Bhasin, and Gurpreet Ghuggi. It will be released on September 13.

