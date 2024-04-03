Gippy Grewal shares mushy pic with wife Ravneet; fans hail their 'amazing chemistry'

Mumbai, April 3
Punjabi actor and singer Gippy Grewal, on Wednesday, shared a love-filled picture with his wife Ravneet, leaving fans in awe of the "pretty jodi."
Taking to Instagram, Gippy, who will be next seen in family entertainer 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', shared a photo, wherein he can be seen wearing a yellow jacket, black T-shirt, and matching trousers.
View this post on Instagram
His wife Ravneet is donning a white sweater, and blue denim pants. Gippy is holding his ladylove as the duo is smiling for the cameras.
Gippy gave the tune of his track 'Kurti' to the post, and captioned with three red heart emojis.
Hina Khan, who stars with Gippy in the movie 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.
One fan said: "The prettiest celebrity jodi...Once again, Ravneet & Gippy, you must star in a movie together- amazing chemistry."
Another user wrote: "Beautiful you two."
'Shinda Shinda No Papa' stars Gippy's son Shinda, and marks the Punjabi film debut of 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Hina.
The film is directed by Amarpreet GS. Chhabra, written by Naresh Kathooria, and produced by Gippy and Ravneet Kaur Grewal.
It will be released in cinemas on May 10.
He also has 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' in the pipeline. It stars Jasmine Bhasin, and Gurpreet Ghuggi. It will be released on September 13.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Top leadership of party arrested with an 'aim to finish AAP', says Delhi minister Gopal Rai
AAP leaders to go on fast against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s...
Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims
Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said that Atishi is bound...
Missing Kerala man, wife, another woman found dead mysteriously in Arunachal Pradesh hotel
The hotel staff broke the door to find all three guests dead
Explainer: Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership
More than meets the eye—the SC on Tuesday granted bail to Sa...
Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP
Singh had fought 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from...