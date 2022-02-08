Sonam Bajwa, Gurnam Bhullar starrer 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' is love story like none other

Chandigarh, February 8
The makers of ‘Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal’ says it’s a love story but it’s very different from all the romantic comedy movies you’ve seen. So, does the girl love the boy? If it’s a love story, what could be the reason for saying no getting married? While the story will be revealed on its release date, but the boy is determined to convince the girl.
On Tuesday, the makers released the teaser of the film, which has further increased the curiosity of the viewers.
Watch the teaser here:
The story of the film revolves around actress Sonam Bajwa and singer-actor Gurnam Bhullar, both of whom have a distinct fan base. The duo is much-loved on screen. They have worked together in 'Guddiyan Patole' where their chemistry was appreciated. They received so much love that viewers wanted to see them together on screen once again.
The story of the film is written and directed by Rupinder Inderjit. ‘MainViyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' is Rupinder’s directorial debut. The film has been produced by Gurnam Bhullar's production company Diamond Star Worldwide Movies and the music of the film is given by Janglee Music.
'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' is scheduled to release on March 4.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon