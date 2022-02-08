Sonam Bajwa, Gurnam Bhullar starrer 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' is love story like none other

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 8

The makers of ‘Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal’ says it’s a love story but it’s very different from all the romantic comedy movies you’ve seen. So, does the girl love the boy? If it’s a love story, what could be the reason for saying no getting married? While the story will be revealed on its release date, but the boy is determined to convince the girl.

On Tuesday, the makers released the teaser of the film, which has further increased the curiosity of the viewers.

Watch the teaser here:

The story of the film revolves around actress Sonam Bajwa and singer-actor Gurnam Bhullar, both of whom have a distinct fan base. The duo is much-loved on screen. They have worked together in 'Guddiyan Patole' where their chemistry was appreciated. They received so much love that viewers wanted to see them together on screen once again.

The story of the film is written and directed by Rupinder Inderjit. ‘MainViyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' is Rupinder’s directorial debut. The film has been produced by Gurnam Bhullar's production company Diamond Star Worldwide Movies and the music of the film is given by Janglee Music.

'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' is scheduled to release on March 4.

