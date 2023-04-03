Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ with Grammy winner Burna Boy to be out on April 7

Chandigarh, April 3
Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ with Grammy award winning artist Burna Boy will be released on April 7.
A post informing the release of the song was shared on Sidhu Moosewala’s Instagram page.
Nigerian singer Burna Boy had met the late singer’s parents Balkaur Singh Sidhu and Charan Kaur and sought their blessings in November last.
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at Jawaharke village near Mansa on May 29, 2022.
