Trouble Maker from Amrit Mann and Yograj Singh's action-drama Babbar out

After releasing the trailer and first track from upcoming film Babbar, makers have now released another power-packed song ‘Trouble Maker’ from the movie, which has grabbed attention since its announcement.

In the film, Amrit Mann will be seen in a new, stylish avatar. Even in Trouble Maker, he has this attitude that has got people talking. The song is written and composed and sung by Amrit Maan, and its music is given by Desi Crew.

Watch the song here:

Crisp, power-packed, thrilling, with guns and fights galore, the upcoming film has generated a lot of curiosity and suspense among Punjabi film lovers.

The film stars Goniana wala Jatt, Amrit Maan in the lead roles. Like the trailer, even song ‘Trouble Maker’ is replete with action.

Amar Hundal, who has directed successful film ‘Warning’, has not only written and directed 'Babbar' but he will also play be playing an important character, Vedaal, in this film.

Produced by Bamb Beats and Desi Crew, Babbar will be released on March 18.

#amrit mann yograj singh