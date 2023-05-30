Will Aamir Khan feature in a Punjabi film? Here's what actor has to say

ANI
Mumbai, May 30
Don't get surprised if you see Aamir Khan speaking Punjabi in a film soon.
During the trailer launch of 'Carry On Jatta 3' in Mumbai on Tuesday, Aamir expressed his desire to work in a Punjabi movie.
When Aamir was asked if he would ever follow in the footsteps of Bollywood veterans like Dharmendra, Raj Kapoor who also acted in Punjabi films, he said, "If I like the story, I will do the film irrespective of the language. The stars that did Punjabi films in earlier times like Yusuf Sahab Raj Kapoor ji knew Punjabi...so it was quite natural for them to speak Punjabi. In my case, Punjabi is not my first language, but I would love to do it given a chance."
Aamir was joined on stage by the stars of 'Carry On Jatta 3', including Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Jaswinder Bhalla among others. Comedian Kapil Sharma too attended the trailer launch.
The film is scheduled to be released on June 29.
