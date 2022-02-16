AAP needs to come clean, Randeep Surjewala says on Kumar Vishawa’s allegations against Kejriwal

Tribune News Service



Chandigarh, February 16

The Congress accused Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal of “playing with national security” to gain power in Punjab—a development that comes after poet and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas was heard saying that his former colleague wanted to be “either PM of Punjab or of an independent nation”.

Vishwas is heard saying in the video: “One day, he told me that he’d be the chief minister of a new dawn. I told him he shouldn’t say that because Referendum 2020 was coming up. Then he said, ‘So what? Then I’ll be the prime minister of an independent nation’.”

Surjewala said at a press conference that these were “shocking revelations” and demanded an explanation from Kejriwal. Surjewala “AAP needs to come clean on the allegation”.

He claimed BJP would not take action because “BJP and AAP had an understanding to keep Congress out of power”.

