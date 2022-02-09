Congress appoints Ravneet Singh Bittu as chairman of Election Management Committee of Punjab

New Delhi, February 9
The Congress on Wednesday appointed party MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu as the chairman of its Election Management Committee of Punjab.
The development comes days before the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections.
“Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Ravneet Singh Bittu as chairman of Election Management Committee of Punjab,” an official party statement said.
The Congress is seeking to retain power in Punjab. It is pitted against the AAP, the SAD-BSP and the BJP that has joined hands with former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon