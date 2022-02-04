Darbara Singh Guru, senior Akali leader and former principal secretary to Parkash Badal, joins Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

Senior Akali leader and retired bureaucrat Darbara Singh Guru joined the Congress on Friday—a day after he stepped down from the Akali Dal.

Darbara Singh Guru formerly served as the principal secretary to SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal when he was chief minister, Channi made the announcement through a tweet on Friday,

“I welcome S. Darbara Singh Guru, Senior Akali Dal Leader and former Principal Secretary to former Chief Minister S. Parkash Singh Badal into the party fold. I am sure his induction will further help us strengthen the party at grass-root level,” Channi’s tweet said.

