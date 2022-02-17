Kewal Dhillon expelled from Congress, MP Manish Tewari expresses shock

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 17

A senior Congress leader and former MLA Kewal Dhillon was today expelled from the party. Punjab Affairs In-charge Harish Chaudhary in a statement said the Disciplinary Action Committee had expelled Dhillon for anti-party activities.

Dhillon said that he had come to know from social media that party has taken some action against me. “I have not got any letter or notice from the party. I will give a proper reply on getting the notice”, said Dhillon.

Hours after reports of Dhillon being expelled from the party went viral on social media, MP Manish Tewari expressed shock. He took to twitter stating “Shocked to read Kewal Dhillon being summarily expelled without even as much as a notice. When no one was prepared to invest a Penny in Punjab during days of Terror he brought PepsiCo to Punjab in 1980’s. He was a Congressman when it was an invitation to assassination”.

Some leaders said action should be taken against Rana Gurjeet Singh for fielding his son from Sultanpur Lodhi, against the party candidate and against CM Charanjit Channi, for his brother Dr Manohar Singh contesting against party candidate from Bassi Pathana. Both, Rana Gurjeet Son and Channi’s brother are not members of Congress.

