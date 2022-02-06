LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches venue; to announce Congress party's CM candidate for Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

Congress president Rahul Gandhi prepared to announce Punjab’s chief ministerial candidate in the high-stakes assembly elections on February 20 on Sunday.

Gandhi held a closed-door meeting on Sunday at Hyatt Regency in Ludhiana with Punjab Chief minister Charanjit Channi, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

LIVE UPDATES

16:26: I promise the people of Punjab that I will never by any property in my name or my wife's name: Channi

16:25: Channi thanks Rahul Gandhi for giving him the chance to serve as CM for 111 days, lists his achievements.

16:23: Over 700 people died for their livelihoods. Who's responsible? First, and the biggest, is the BJP. Someone who's complicit is just as responsible. So SAD's responsible. AAP notified one of the black laws, so AAP's responsible: Channi

16:20: Channi takes the stage

16:16: Sidhu ke ishq ne Punjab ki Bhalai maangi. I've accepted Rahul Gandhi's decision long ago: Sidhu (My love for Punjab asks only for its well being)

16:12: After Sidhu asked him to clap, Channi walks over to Sidhu and hugs him.

16:10: Sidhu said he left his family and Rs 50-crore business for the cause of Punjab, urged Rahul Gandhi to keep him as the "foundation stone" of the party. Don't treat me like a showpiece, he says.

16:07: Navjot Singh Sidhu is Punjab's "aashiq": Sidhu.

16:05: Sidhu also hails Rahul Gandhi for elevating Charanjit Singh Channi, whom he called "poor Dalit", as Punjab CM.

16:03: Captain Amarinder Singh was BJP's puppet: Sidhu.

16:02: Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Rahul Gandhi "Babbar Sher", says he's grateful for being made PPCC president.

15:59: Sidhu takes the stage.

15:55: Rahul Gandhi and the Congress made a Dalit man chief minister; no other party has done this: Sunil Jakhar.

15:53: The road to India's central government goes through Punjab: Sunil Jakhar.

15:50: Jakhar rakes up Lakhimpur Kheri incident, says Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi faced the wrath of UP police to visit aggrieved families but no leader from other parties bothered to go there.

15:49: Sunil Jakhar first speaker at virtual rally. Jakhar says BJP, AAP, SAD hands-in-glove; calls them all anti-farmer.

15:40: Rahul Gandhi reaches dais, pays tributes to Lata Mangeshkar. Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu were seated on either side.

15:28: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Harsheela Resort.

14:50: MPs Ravneet Singh Bittu and Amar Singh take seats on the dais at the rally venue.

14:40: Party jingles played outside at the venue.

13:30: Gandhi holds a closed-door meeting in Ludhiana’s Hyatt residence with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, AICC general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal also present.

#Punjabpolls