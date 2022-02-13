Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi’s Sangrur rally

Sangrur, February 13
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu did not address Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s rally at Rajomajra in Dhuri Assembly segment on Friday.
Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and Congress veteran Sunil Jakhar were among those leaders who accompanied Gandhi to the rally in support of Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy. Sidhu refused to address the crowd despite being called on stage by Simrat Khangura.
Goldy is fighting Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann.
“A comedian cannot defeat me,” Goldy told the crowd.
Charanjit Channi, who addressed the rally, criticised Mann---a Member of Parliament from Sangrur---for not having done much for the development of the area.
Dhuri falls under the Sangrur Parliamentary constituency.
Congress had announced its chief ministerial candidate to be Charanjit Channi at a rally last week. Sidhu's refusal to take the stage comes days after his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, said her husband was an apt choice for the chief minister's position and that Rahul Gandhi, who made the announcement last week, was "misguided".
