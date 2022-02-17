Priyanka slams BJP, AAP; calls Modi ‘bade miyan’, Kejriwal ‘chote miyan’

She also accused BJP and AAP of using religion and sentiments for political gains

Priyanka slams BJP, AAP; calls Modi ‘bade miyan’, Kejriwal ‘chote miyan’

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File photo

PTI

Chandigarh, February 17

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “bade miyan” and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “chote miyan” on Thursday, and said their governance is only visible in advertisements.

She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using religion and sentiments for political gains.

“Modiji’s governance is only in advertisements. There is no governance in the country. Had there been governance, there would have been employment and no price rise.

“Had there been governance, PSUs, which generate employment, would not have been sold to his friends,” the Congress general secretary told reporters in Pathankot in poll-bound Punjab.

Addressing the “Navi Soch, Nava Punjab” rally of the Congress in Pathankot, she said poor people, small traders and small entrepreneurs in the country are facing several difficulties.

“Where is governance?” Priyanka Gandhi asked the gathering and claimed that an amount of Rs 2,000 crore is being spent on publicity.

Taking on the BJP and the AAP, she said “both use religion, sentiments to do politics. They are not doing development”.

“Have you heard ‘bade miyan to bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah? Bade miyan is Modi and chote miyan is Kejriwal,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

She again alleged that the AAP has emerged from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The Congress leader said Modi showcased the “Gujarat model” to come to power at the Centre and later, people realised what the reality of that model was, while Kejriwal talks about the “Delhi model of governance” and everyone saw how his government “utterly failed during the second Covid-19 wave. And this is when they say that they have done so much for the health sector”.

She said the Modi government spends thousands of crores of rupees on advertisements.

“Wherever you go, you will see the advertisements. In Uttar Pradesh, they have put up advertisements everywhere as if much development has taken place. But the truth is, unemployment is rising and several other sections are facing problems.

“Likewise, Kejriwal is also spending crores on advertisements,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

The governance of Modi and Kejriwal is only in advertisements, she alleged.

Farm laws were brought by “bade miyan” and the first one to notify those was “chote miyan”, the Congress leader said.

“How many jobs has Kejriwal given? The answer is 440 jobs have been given by his government,” she said while alleging that the AAP would do “anything to come to power”.

Priyanka Gandhi also targeted Kejriwal over a recent allegation levelled at the Delhi chief minister by former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas.

Some Congress leaders, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, have also sought a clarification from Kejriwal over allegations of supporting separatists.

However, AAP leader Raghav Chadha described the allegation levelled by Vishwas as malicious, unfounded and fabricated.

Priyanka Gandhi said she is married into a Punjabi family and knows what Punjabiyat means.

“When I heard Modi and Kejriwal talk about Punjabiyat, it made me laugh. I thought, how would they understand Punjabiyat? To understand it, one has to live it. Punjabiyat is a sentiment.

“Those who talk about Punjab and Punjabiyat before you, one of them has bowed before his billionaire friends and the other one is Kejriwal. For politics and power, he can bow before anyone,” she said.

The Congress leader said when farmers were protesting against three farm laws for a year at Delhi’s borders, Modi had time for foreign tours but could not travel a few kilometres to listen to their concerns.

“The prime minister came to Pathankot on Wednesday for campaigning, but when farmers were protesting against the farm laws, he could not travel a few kilometres from his house to meet them. They were made to sit on the road for a year.

“He toured the US, Canada and other countries, bought two planes for Rs 16,000 crore for himself, but the outstanding arrears of Rs 14,000 crore of the sugarcane farmers of the country were not paid,” she said.

“Seven hundred farmers died during their agitation, but the prime minister never went to meet them and ask why they were opposing those laws, what were their concerns,” she added.

The Congress in-charge for Uttar Pradesh also hit out at Modi for “sharing the stage with Union minister Ajay Mishra”, whose son is a key accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Referring to the minister’s son being released on bail, she said, “Now, he is out on bail. And Modi shares the stage with that minister. There is no shame. There is no understanding of Punjabiyat.” Appealing to the people of Punjab to re-elect the Congress to power for providing a stable government, Priyanka Gandhi asked them to be wary of those seeking their votes in the name of religion, “while some others want to make you feel insecure and seek votes on that basis, but no one is talking about development or about your problems”.

Taking a dig at the AAP, she said even the Delhi Police does not come under its government.

“When the police is not under you and you cannot even clear files without the Centre’s permission...when you are not running a full government...what government will you run here?” she asked.

The Congress general secretary praised Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, saying he did a lot of work that benefitted various sections of the society, despite his short tenure of 111 days.

In the evening, Priyanka Gandhi held a “Jansampark Abhiyan” in Ludhiana.

#priyanka gandhi #punjab polls

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Deep Sidhu's girlfriend a day after his death writes 'just when we were planning our future together, you are gone', posts pictures

2
Punjab

Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal

3
Nation

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar

4
Nation

Supreme Court sets aside High Court order on 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for Haryana residents

5
Punjab

Deep Sidhu died of severe head injury, reveals autopsy report

6
Nation

BJP’s nationalism fake, based on British policy of divide and rule, says Manmohan Singh on Punjab poll eve

7
Himachal

Antibiotic residue in river, 37 Himachal Pradesh firms in dock

8
Haryana

Gurugram: Unsafe 'Green View society' to be vacated by March 1

9
Nation

US hopes India will be ally in case of Ukraine invasion

10
Nation

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

Don't Miss

View All
Deep Sidhu’s girlfriend a day after his death writes ‘just when we were planning our future together, you are gone’
Trending

Deep Sidhu's girlfriend a day after his death writes 'just when we were planning our future together, you are gone', posts pictures

RIP, Disco King Bappi Lahiri
Lifestyle

RIP, Disco King Bappi Lahiri

While growing up naïve Varun Dhawan believed Kajol was Shah Rukh’s wife; was stunned to see Gauri Khan in the house
Entertainment

While growing up naïve Varun Dhawan believed Kajol was Shah Rukh’s wife; was stunned to see Gauri Khan in the house

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Trending

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Top Stories

India objects to ‘Nehru’s India’ comment by Singapore PM

India objects to 'Nehru's India' comment by Singapore PM

‘Nehru’s India has become one where almost half MPs in Lok S...

Nehru continues to inspire world leaders, but Modi denigrates him: Congress on Singapore PM’s speech

Nehru continues to inspire world leaders, but Modi denigrates him: Congress on Singapore PM’s speech

Singapore PM invokes Nehru to argue how democracy should wor...

Supreme Court sets aside HC order on 75 pc quota in pvt sector jobs for Haryana residents

Supreme Court sets aside High Court order on 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for Haryana residents

Protects all existing employees and makes it clear that the ...

BJP’s nationalism fake, based on British policy of divide and rule, says Manmohan Singh on Punjab poll eve

BJP’s nationalism fake, based on British policy of divide and rule, says Manmohan Singh on Punjab poll eve

Says PM’s position special, can’t escape sins by blaming his...

At Punjab’s Abohar, Modi appeals to people to give five years to BJP

At Punjab's Abohar, Modi appeals to people to give BJP five years

Lashes out at Congress, AAP for ‘spreading lies’

Cities

View All

Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

If elected BJP will implement all Centre-sponsored schemes in Punjab: Rajnath

Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts his 'inaccessibility' issue

Another blow to Cong as councillor joins SAD

AICC general secretary Maken calls AAP BJP's B-team

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Bathinda: Women safety top priority, says Smriti Irani

Chandigarh records 35 new Covid cases, two fatalities reported

Chandigarh records 35 new Covid cases, two fatalities reported

PGI Chandigarh starts ‘human milk bank’

Chandigarh lifts more Covid curbs; administrator urges people not to lower gaurd

Chandigarh Housing Board seeks nod for conversion of leasehold properties

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway: Work on underpass, election rallies add to motorists' woes

Two bomb threats in Delhi create panic, NSG summoned

Bag containing IED found in building in Delhi’s Old Seemapuri, say police

Army bans pet dogs of 5 breeds in Delhi Cantt community area after Rottweiler attack

Govt panel lifts ban on use of diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect

Malicious falsehood cannot become freedom of speech: Delhi HC

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Smriti Irani campaigns in Phagwara, Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Poll panel partisan, alleges Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Man killed during wedding function brawl in Kapurthala village

Deep Insight Phillaur: 14 candidates trying their luck from Phillaur

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Cong committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Congress committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Vote for Lok Insaaf Party for Punjab's development: Simarjit Singh Bains

Wind flowing in AAP's favour, says Bhagwant Mann

Kin busy campaigning for candidates in Ludhiana

No campaign on electronic, social media in Punjab from 6 pm tomorrow

2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

Patiala: 2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

Capt Amarinder Singh will lose seat; AAP making false promises: Randeep Surjewala

AAP befooling people: Sukhbir Badal

Congress Sanaur candidate Harinder Pal Singh Harry Mann faces a challenge from own party leaders

3-day meet on insect systematics and evolutionary biology begins