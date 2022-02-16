Punjab polls: AAP uses ‘Shark Tank’ memes for digital campaign

Tribune Web Desk



Chandigarh, February 16

Aam Aadmi Party’s political campaign is embracing popular culture. The latest in their kitty is the popular ‘Shark Tank’.

In a salvo meant for rival Congress, AAP used controversial shark Ashneer Grover’s “wahiyad product” to describe the Congress party on February 13 as a superimposed Channi stands before him.

“Punjab Voters describing 5 years of Congress rule,” the caption says.

A second meme two days later shows superimposed Arvind Kejriwal’s face on another shark boAt’s Aman Gupta.

“Indians: We want World-class Education, Quality Healthcare, 24x7 Free Bijli, etc,” the caption says.

“Haan main de dunga. Aap tension mat lo,” Kejriwal-Gupta says.

