Punjab polls: AAP uses ‘Shark Tank’ memes for digital campaign

Chandigarh, February 16
Aam Aadmi Party’s political campaign is embracing popular culture. The latest in their kitty is the popular ‘Shark Tank’.
In a salvo meant for rival Congress, AAP used controversial shark Ashneer Grover’s “wahiyad product” to describe the Congress party on February 13 as a superimposed Channi stands before him.
“Punjab Voters describing 5 years of Congress rule,” the caption says.
A second meme two days later shows superimposed Arvind Kejriwal’s face on another shark boAt’s Aman Gupta.
“Indians: We want World-class Education, Quality Healthcare, 24x7 Free Bijli, etc,” the caption says.
“Haan main de dunga. Aap tension mat lo,” Kejriwal-Gupta says.
Indians: We want World-class Education, Quality Healthcare, 24x7 Free Bijli, etc— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2022
Arvind Kejriwal 👇🏻 #SharkTankAAP pic.twitter.com/ELk629k5ok
Punjab Voters describing 5 years of Congress rule 😭#SharkTankAAP pic.twitter.com/w4YawcEkcC— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2022
