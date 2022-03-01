0.4% fatality rate during third wave in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

The mortality rate witnessed in the third Covid wave is much lower as compared to two earlier waves.

As per the Health Department, the third wave continued for almost six weeks. It started from December 20 and came to an end in January last week.

During the third wave, the state reported 3 lakh cases and 1,200 deaths. Thus, the case fatality rate during the third wave was 0.4 per cent.

State’s nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said the third wave started after a gap of six months (July to December).

As per official figures, around 10,000 people lost their lives. During analysis of data of Birth and Death Division, the Health Department found that there were 40,000 access deaths in the second wave. —